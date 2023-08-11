Dodgers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (45-70) at 10:10 PM (on August 11). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (8-9) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (9-8).
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 7, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have won three of their last four games against the spread.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 56, or 60.2%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 646.
- The Dodgers have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|@ Padres
|W 8-2
|Lance Lynn vs Rich Hill
|August 7
|@ Padres
|W 13-7
|Tony Gonsolin vs Seth Lugo
|August 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Julio Urías vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-0
|Bobby Miller vs Merrill Kelly
|August 10
|Rockies
|W 2-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Ty Blach
|August 11
|Rockies
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Austin Gomber
|August 12
|Rockies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Peter Lambert
|August 13
|Rockies
|-
|Julio Urías vs Chris Flexen
|August 15
|Brewers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Wade Miley
|August 16
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Adrian Houser
|August 17
|Brewers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Corbin Burnes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.