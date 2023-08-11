Friday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (45-70) at 10:10 PM (on August 11). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (8-9) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (9-8).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have won three of their last four games against the spread.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 56, or 60.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 646.

The Dodgers have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule