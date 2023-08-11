The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (batting .304 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 58.9% of his 95 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 95), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (30.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (13.7%).
  • In 30 games this season (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 51
.270 AVG .281
.318 OBP .304
.459 SLG .375
11 XBH 12
6 HR 1
22 RBI 22
21/8 K/BB 28/7
1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.40), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 63rd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
