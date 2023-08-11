The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (batting .304 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 58.9% of his 95 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 95), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (30.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (13.7%).

In 30 games this season (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 51 .270 AVG .281 .318 OBP .304 .459 SLG .375 11 XBH 12 6 HR 1 22 RBI 22 21/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings