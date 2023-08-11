David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (batting .304 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- In 58.9% of his 95 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 95), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (30.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (13.7%).
- In 30 games this season (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|51
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.318
|OBP
|.304
|.459
|SLG
|.375
|11
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|22
|21/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.40), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 63rd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
