The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

In 50.6% of his games this season (40 of 79), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in 22 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (27 of 79), with two or more runs six times (7.6%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 44 .226 AVG .197 .303 OBP .292 .406 SLG .417 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 21 39/11 K/BB 47/15 4 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings