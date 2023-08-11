The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 50.6% of his games this season (40 of 79), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in 22 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (27 of 79), with two or more runs six times (7.6%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 44
.226 AVG .197
.303 OBP .292
.406 SLG .417
10 XBH 12
4 HR 8
16 RBI 21
39/11 K/BB 47/15
4 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (9-8) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
