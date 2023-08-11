Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 50.6% of his games this season (40 of 79), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 22 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (27 of 79), with two or more runs six times (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|44
|.226
|AVG
|.197
|.303
|OBP
|.292
|.406
|SLG
|.417
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|21
|39/11
|K/BB
|47/15
|4
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (9-8) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.