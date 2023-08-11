Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario and his .452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (70 of 105), with multiple hits 24 times (22.9%).
- In 4.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (34 of 105), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (41.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.350
|AVG
|.133
|.381
|OBP
|.133
|.600
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|1/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.40), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 63rd in K/9 (5.9).
