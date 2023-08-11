The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario and his .452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (70 of 105), with multiple hits 24 times (22.9%).

In 4.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (34 of 105), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (41.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .350 AVG .133 .381 OBP .133 .600 SLG .333 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 1/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings