The Western & Southern Open field is dwindling in Cincinnati, Ohio, as Alexei Popyrin plays in a quarterfinal versus Hubert Hurkacz. Popyrin is +8000 to win at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Western & Southern Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Popyrin at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Popyrin's Next Match

On Friday, August 18 at 1:00 PM ET, Popyrin will meet Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, after defeating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Popyrin is currently listed at +240 to win his next contest versus Hurkacz. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Popyrin? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Popyrin Stats

In the Round of 16, Popyrin won 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 versus Ruusuvuori on Thursday.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Popyrin has gone 31-22 and has won one title.

In 11 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Popyrin is 14-12 in matches.

Popyrin, over the past 12 months, has played 53 matches across all court surfaces, and 28.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Popyrin has played 26 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 29.1 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

Popyrin, over the past 12 months, has won 82.6% of his service games and 17.4% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Popyrin has won 82.4% of his games on serve and 15.4% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.