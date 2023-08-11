Ally Ewing is the in the lead at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open after one round of play. Ewing is shooting -4 and is +1600 to win.

Want to place a bet on the AIG Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

AIG Women’s Open Second Round Information

Start Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 72/6,881 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

AIG Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 3:20 AM ET

3:20 AM ET Current Rank: 7th (-2)

7th (-2) Odds to Win: +800

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 2 7th

Click here to bet on Kim at the AIG Women’s Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 7:38 AM ET

7:38 AM ET Current Rank: 7th (-2)

7th (-2) Odds to Win: +1200

Hataoka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 6 2 7th

Click here to bet on Hataoka with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Ally Ewing

Tee Time: 3:47 AM ET

3:47 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-4)

1st (-4) Odds to Win: +1600

Ewing Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 3 1st

Want to place a bet on Ewing in the AIG Women’s Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 3:09 AM ET

3:09 AM ET Current Rank: 33rd (E)

33rd (E) Odds to Win: +2000

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 3 3 33rd

Think Zhang can win the AIG Women’s Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Megan Khang

Tee Time: 3:31 AM ET

3:31 AM ET Current Rank: 7th (-2)

7th (-2) Odds to Win: +2000

Khang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 3 1 7th

Click here to bet on Khang at the AIG Women’s Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

AIG Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Minjee Lee 33rd (E) +2200 Allisen Corpuz 7th (-2) +2200 Amy Yang 2nd (-3) +2800 Xiyu Lin 33rd (E) +2800 Carlota Ciganda 7th (-2) +2800 Charley Hull 19th (-1) +3000 In-gee Chun 7th (-2) +3000 Leona Maguire 33rd (E) +3000 Linn Grant 60th (+1) +3300 Kokona Sakurai 7th (-2) +3300

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.