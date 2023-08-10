The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

He ranks 31st in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Smith is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Smith has had a hit in 58 of 87 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has an RBI in 39 of 87 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (57.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .277 AVG .279 .375 OBP .393 .503 SLG .436 15 XBH 17 10 HR 4 32 RBI 25 36/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings