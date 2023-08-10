Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Smith is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Smith has had a hit in 58 of 87 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has an RBI in 39 of 87 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (57.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.277
|AVG
|.279
|.375
|OBP
|.393
|.503
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|25
|36/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .343 against him.
