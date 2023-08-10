Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, Mookie Betts (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .283 with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 82 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (27 of 108), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Betts has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored a run in 66 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.314
|AVG
|.257
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.660
|SLG
|.509
|32
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|43
|40/30
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.50).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.
