On Thursday, Mookie Betts (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Ty Blach TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .283 with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 67 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 82 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (27 of 108), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this season, Betts has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored a run in 66 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .314 AVG .257 .410 OBP .360 .660 SLG .509 32 XBH 30 17 HR 14 34 RBI 43 40/30 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

