The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 44 of 86 games this season (51.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (17.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In 15 games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (29.1%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 43
.226 AVG .209
.283 OBP .258
.316 SLG .245
10 XBH 5
1 HR 0
10 RBI 6
20/10 K/BB 16/9
4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.50).
  • The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Blach (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.