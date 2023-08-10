Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 44 of 86 games this season (51.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (17.4%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In 15 games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (29.1%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.226
|AVG
|.209
|.283
|OBP
|.258
|.316
|SLG
|.245
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.50).
- The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Blach (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.
