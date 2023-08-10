The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 44 of 86 games this season (51.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (17.4%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In 15 games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 25 games this season (29.1%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .226 AVG .209 .283 OBP .258 .316 SLG .245 10 XBH 5 1 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings