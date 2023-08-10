The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has nine doubles, 27 home runs and 64 walks while batting .194.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this season (44 of 93), with more than one hit 15 times (16.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 43% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 50 .214 AVG .177 .376 OBP .296 .503 SLG .451 16 XBH 20 13 HR 14 28 RBI 45 45/35 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

