Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies
|Dodgers vs Rockies Odds
|Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has nine doubles, 27 home runs and 64 walks while batting .194.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this season (44 of 93), with more than one hit 15 times (16.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|50
|.214
|AVG
|.177
|.376
|OBP
|.296
|.503
|SLG
|.451
|16
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|45
|45/35
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .343 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.