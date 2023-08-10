James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, James Outman (.517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies
|Dodgers vs Rockies Odds
|Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .257.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (56 of 105), with more than one hit 24 times (22.9%).
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this year (26.7%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (40.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.268
|AVG
|.249
|.375
|OBP
|.349
|.416
|SLG
|.449
|12
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|57/20
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .343 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.