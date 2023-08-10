On Thursday, James Outman (.517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Ty Blach TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .257.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (56 of 105), with more than one hit 24 times (22.9%).

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this year (26.7%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (40.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .268 AVG .249 .375 OBP .349 .416 SLG .449 12 XBH 18 4 HR 9 26 RBI 23 57/20 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings