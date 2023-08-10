Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.556 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 157 hits and an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is third in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .476 with one homer.
- In 78.8% of his games this season (89 of 113), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 49 of those games (43.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has driven home a run in 49 games this season (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
- In 64.6% of his games this season (73 of 113), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (23.0%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.344
|AVG
|.349
|.404
|OBP
|.438
|.573
|SLG
|.626
|30
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|47
|43/22
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.
