The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.556 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Ty Blach TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 157 hits and an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is third in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .476 with one homer.

In 78.8% of his games this season (89 of 113), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 49 of those games (43.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has driven home a run in 49 games this season (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..

In 64.6% of his games this season (73 of 113), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (23.0%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .344 AVG .349 .404 OBP .438 .573 SLG .626 30 XBH 37 10 HR 13 34 RBI 47 43/22 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

