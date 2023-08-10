The Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) aim to add to their four-game win streak when they meet the Colorado Rockies (45-69) on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (10-4) against the Rockies and Ty Blach (1-1).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (10-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, June 28, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing one hit against the Colorado Rockies.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.55, a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.049 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Kershaw has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB with 493 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 113 home runs (24th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-17 in six innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .343 against him.

Blach has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season entering this game.

In four of his 10 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

