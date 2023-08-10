In the series opener on Thursday, August 10, Clayton Kershaw will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (45-69), who will answer with Ty Blach. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -375 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +290 moneyline odds to win. Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 92 times and won 55, or 59.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 41 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Rockies this season with a +290 moneyline set for this game.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -2000 - 1st

