The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Jurickson Profar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 181 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (644 total runs).

The Dodgers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Dodgers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 28, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering one hit.

Kershaw has collected 11 quality starts this year.

Kershaw has put together 13 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres W 8-2 Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres W 13-7 Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Julio Urías Brandon Pfaadt 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-0 Away Bobby Miller Merrill Kelly 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Clayton Kershaw Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies - Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies - Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers - Home Bobby Miller Wade Miley 8/16/2023 Brewers - Home - Adrian Houser

