How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Jurickson Profar among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 181 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (644 total runs).
- The Dodgers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Dodgers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Los Angeles' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clayton Kershaw (10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 28, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering one hit.
- Kershaw has collected 11 quality starts this year.
- Kershaw has put together 13 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|L 8-3
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|W 8-2
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Rich Hill
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|W 13-7
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Merrill Kelly
|8/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Ty Blach
|8/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Austin Gomber
|8/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Peter Lambert
|8/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Kyle Freeland
|8/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Wade Miley
|8/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Adrian Houser
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.