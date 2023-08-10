Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to defeat Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -350 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +275 moneyline odds to win. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at -110 odds). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -350 +275 8.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -110 -110

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last three games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 92 total times this season. They've gone 55-37 in those games.

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Los Angeles has played in 113 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-41-6).

The Dodgers have gone 9-7-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 33-26 16-20 50-26 50-28 16-18

