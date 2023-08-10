Dodgers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 10
Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) and Colorado Rockies (45-69) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on August 10.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (1-1, 4.85 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies
|Dodgers vs Rockies Odds
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Dodgers are undefeated against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 55 out of the 92 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has not been bigger favorites this season than the -375 moneyline set for this game.
- The Dodgers have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 644 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|@ Padres
|L 8-3
|Michael Grove vs Blake Snell
|August 6
|@ Padres
|W 8-2
|Lance Lynn vs Rich Hill
|August 7
|@ Padres
|W 13-7
|Tony Gonsolin vs Seth Lugo
|August 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Julio Urías vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-0
|Bobby Miller vs Merrill Kelly
|August 10
|Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Ty Blach
|August 11
|Rockies
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Austin Gomber
|August 12
|Rockies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Peter Lambert
|August 13
|Rockies
|-
|Julio Urías vs Kyle Freeland
|August 15
|Brewers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Wade Miley
|August 16
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Adrian Houser
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.