Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) and Colorado Rockies (45-69) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on August 10.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (1-1, 4.85 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Dodgers are undefeated against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Dodgers have won 55 out of the 92 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has not been bigger favorites this season than the -375 moneyline set for this game.

The Dodgers have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 644 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Dodgers Schedule