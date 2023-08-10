Chris Taylor and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Ty Blach on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

In 39 of 78 games this season (50.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.0%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 44 .225 AVG .197 .304 OBP .292 .412 SLG .417 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 47/15 4 SB 5

