Chris Taylor and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Ty Blach on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 39 of 78 games this season (50.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.0%).
  • Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 44
.225 AVG .197
.304 OBP .292
.412 SLG .417
10 XBH 12
4 HR 8
16 RBI 21
38/11 K/BB 47/15
4 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
  • The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blach (1-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.
