Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Chris Taylor and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Ty Blach on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 39 of 78 games this season (50.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.0%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|44
|.225
|AVG
|.197
|.304
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.417
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|47/15
|4
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.
