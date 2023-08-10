Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Ty Blach and the Colorado RockiesAugust 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 6, when he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Padres.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is hitting .137 with two doubles and 11 walks.
  • Barnes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 over the course of his last outings.
  • In 16 of 40 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.
  • In seven games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (10.0%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 19
.161 AVG .115
.266 OBP .179
.161 SLG .148
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 3
13/7 K/BB 17/4
1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Blach (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .343 to opposing batters.
