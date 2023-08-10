Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Ty Blach and the Colorado RockiesAugust 10 at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 6, when he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Padres.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies
|Dodgers vs Rockies Odds
|Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .137 with two doubles and 11 walks.
- Barnes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 over the course of his last outings.
- In 16 of 40 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.
- In seven games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (10.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.161
|AVG
|.115
|.266
|OBP
|.179
|.161
|SLG
|.148
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|13/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Blach (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .343 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.