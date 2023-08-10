Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Ty Blach and the Colorado RockiesAugust 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 6, when he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Padres.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .137 with two doubles and 11 walks.

Barnes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 over the course of his last outings.

In 16 of 40 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.

In seven games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (10.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .161 AVG .115 .266 OBP .179 .161 SLG .148 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 3 13/7 K/BB 17/4 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings