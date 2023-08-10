Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .259.
- In 69 of 104 games this season (66.3%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 104), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.6%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|45
|.353
|AVG
|.207
|.389
|OBP
|.240
|.647
|SLG
|.259
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|17
|1/1
|K/BB
|44/8
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Blach (1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
