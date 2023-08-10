Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .259.

In 69 of 104 games this season (66.3%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 104), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.6%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 45 .353 AVG .207 .389 OBP .240 .647 SLG .259 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 17 1/1 K/BB 44/8 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings