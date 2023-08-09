Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Smith enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • In 14 games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 39 games this year (45.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 49 games this season (57.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 44
.277 AVG .278
.375 OBP .391
.503 SLG .438
15 XBH 17
10 HR 4
32 RBI 25
36/22 K/BB 22/29
0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
