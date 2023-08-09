Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Smith enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with one homer.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In 14 games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 39 games this year (45.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (57.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .277 AVG .278 .375 OBP .391 .503 SLG .438 15 XBH 17 10 HR 4 32 RBI 25 36/22 K/BB 22/29 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings