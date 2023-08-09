Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Smith enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 39 games this year (45.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (57.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.277
|AVG
|.278
|.375
|OBP
|.391
|.503
|SLG
|.438
|15
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|25
|36/22
|K/BB
|22/29
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.