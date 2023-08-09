As of December 31 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the NFL.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas was forced to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Last year the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they had only two away victories.

Las Vegas had four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Jacobs had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (143.4 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (47.3 per game).

Maxx Crosby had 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +6000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1700 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

