On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (batting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .286 with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 67 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.

In 82 of 107 games this year (76.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).

He has gone deep in 25.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven in a run in 45 games this season (42.1%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored a run in 66 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 57 .314 AVG .261 .410 OBP .366 .660 SLG .518 32 XBH 30 17 HR 14 34 RBI 43 40/30 K/BB 40/37 3 SB 5

