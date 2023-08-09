On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (batting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .286 with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 67 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Betts enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.
  • In 82 of 107 games this year (76.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 25.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has driven in a run in 45 games this season (42.1%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored a run in 66 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 57
.314 AVG .261
.410 OBP .366
.660 SLG .518
32 XBH 30
17 HR 14
34 RBI 43
40/30 K/BB 40/37
3 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
