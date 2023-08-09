Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (batting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .286 with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.
- In 82 of 107 games this year (76.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).
- He has gone deep in 25.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven in a run in 45 games this season (42.1%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored a run in 66 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|57
|.314
|AVG
|.261
|.410
|OBP
|.366
|.660
|SLG
|.518
|32
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|43
|40/30
|K/BB
|40/37
|3
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
