Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .192 with nine doubles, 27 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- In 46.7% of his games this season (43 of 92), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 22 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.9%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 43.5% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.214
|AVG
|.173
|.376
|OBP
|.287
|.503
|SLG
|.451
|16
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|45
|45/35
|K/BB
|62/27
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to make his 20th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
