The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .192 with nine doubles, 27 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

In 46.7% of his games this season (43 of 92), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 22 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.9%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).

In 43.5% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .214 AVG .173 .376 OBP .287 .503 SLG .451 16 XBH 20 13 HR 14 28 RBI 45 45/35 K/BB 62/27 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings