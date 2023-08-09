Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .240.
- In 42.9% of his 84 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this year (34 of 84), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.236
|AVG
|.243
|.328
|OBP
|.344
|.500
|SLG
|.423
|14
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|26/14
|K/BB
|23/16
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
