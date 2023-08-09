On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: ARID

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .240.

In 42.9% of his 84 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.5% of his games this year (34 of 84), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .236 AVG .243 .328 OBP .344 .500 SLG .423 14 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 26/14 K/BB 23/16 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings