James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (55 of 104), with multiple hits 24 times (23.1%).
- In 9.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (26.9%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (10.6%).
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (42 of 104), with two or more runs 15 times (14.4%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.268
|AVG
|.249
|.375
|OBP
|.351
|.416
|SLG
|.453
|12
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|57/20
|K/BB
|66/26
|10
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
