The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (55 of 104), with multiple hits 24 times (23.1%).

In 9.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (26.9%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (10.6%).

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (42 of 104), with two or more runs 15 times (14.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .268 AVG .249 .375 OBP .351 .416 SLG .453 12 XBH 18 4 HR 9 26 RBI 23 57/20 K/BB 66/26 10 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings