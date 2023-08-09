Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .476 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 155 hits and an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .599. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Freeman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last games.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 88 of 112 games this season (78.6%), including 48 multi-hit games (42.9%).
- He has gone deep in 21 games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 49 games this season (43.8%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 72 times this season (64.3%), including 26 games with multiple runs (23.2%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.344
|AVG
|.346
|.404
|OBP
|.437
|.573
|SLG
|.623
|30
|XBH
|36
|10
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|47
|43/22
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
