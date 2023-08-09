On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .476 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 155 hits and an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .599. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Freeman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last games.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 88 of 112 games this season (78.6%), including 48 multi-hit games (42.9%).

He has gone deep in 21 games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 49 games this season (43.8%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 72 times this season (64.3%), including 26 games with multiple runs (23.2%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .344 AVG .346 .404 OBP .437 .573 SLG .623 30 XBH 36 10 HR 13 34 RBI 47 43/22 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings