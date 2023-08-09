The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57) hope to stop their seven-game losing run versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46), at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (6-2) for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (6-2, 4.26 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.38 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller (6-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.26, a 3.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.232.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Miller has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.38, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.

Kelly has recorded 12 quality starts this season.

Kelly is looking for his 19th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Merrill Kelly vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 642 total runs scored while batting .251 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .458 slugging percentage (third in MLB action) and has hit a total of 181 home runs (second in the league).

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Kelly has thrown 9 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out eight.

