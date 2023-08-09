Corbin Carroll and Freddie Freeman are two of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers play at Chase Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 41 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 81 RBI (155 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He's slashing .345/.421/.599 on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Padres Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 at Padres Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 67 walks and 77 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.386/.583 so far this year.

Betts has picked up a hit in 15 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Padres Aug. 6 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 109 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.359/.522 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has recorded 117 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.359/.495 so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

