Freddie Freeman will lead the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46) on Wednesday, August 9, when they square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57) at Chase Field at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +115. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (6-2, 4.26 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.38 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 54 out of the 91 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 43-29 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (59.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Dodgers have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 27, or 45%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 13 of 33 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 1-8-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Max Muncy 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -1408 - 1st

