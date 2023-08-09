How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts ready for the final of a two-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 181 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles is third in MLB, slugging .458.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (642 total runs).
- The Dodgers are third in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller (6-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Miller has registered four quality starts this year.
- Miller has put up nine starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 outings this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|W 10-5
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|L 8-3
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|W 8-2
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Rich Hill
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|W 13-7
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Merrill Kelly
|8/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Ty Blach
|8/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Austin Gomber
|8/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Peter Lambert
|8/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Kyle Freeland
|8/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Wade Miley
