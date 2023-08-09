The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts ready for the final of a two-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 181 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles is third in MLB, slugging .458.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (642 total runs).

The Dodgers are third in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller (6-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Miller has registered four quality starts this year.

Miller has put up nine starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres W 8-2 Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres W 13-7 Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Julio Urías Brandon Pfaadt 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Merrill Kelly 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Clayton Kershaw Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies - Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies - Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers - Home Bobby Miller Wade Miley

