The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Bobby Miller and Merrill Kelly, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -130 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers are undefeated against the spread in their last three chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 59.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (54-37).

Los Angeles has gone 45-32 (winning 58.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-40-6 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have a 9-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 32-26 16-20 49-26 49-28 16-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.