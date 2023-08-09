Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 9.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (6-2) for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.

This season, the Dodgers have won 54 out of the 91 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 43-29, a 59.7% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 642 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule