David Peralta -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 102 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Peralta has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Peralta has an RBI in 28 of 93 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30 games this year (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 50 .270 AVG .282 .313 OBP .305 .459 SLG .378 11 XBH 12 6 HR 1 22 RBI 20 21/7 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings