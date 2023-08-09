David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 102 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Peralta has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Peralta has an RBI in 28 of 93 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30 games this year (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|50
|.270
|AVG
|.282
|.313
|OBP
|.305
|.459
|SLG
|.378
|11
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|20
|21/7
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
