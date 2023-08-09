The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .259.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 69 of 104 games this year (66.3%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (23.1%).

He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 5 .313 AVG .133 .361 OBP .133 .469 SLG .333 22 XBH 1 2 HR 1 23 RBI 4 33/14 K/BB 5/0 7 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings