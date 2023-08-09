Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .259.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 69 of 104 games this year (66.3%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (23.1%).
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.133
|.361
|OBP
|.133
|.469
|SLG
|.333
|22
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|4
|33/14
|K/BB
|5/0
|7
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .216 batting average against him.
