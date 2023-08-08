Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Smith is batting .318 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this season (56 of 85), with at least two hits 25 times (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 85), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.9% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (57.6%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.277
|AVG
|.278
|.375
|OBP
|.394
|.503
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|25
|36/22
|K/BB
|22/29
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.