The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Smith is batting .318 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this season (56 of 85), with at least two hits 25 times (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 85), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.9% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (57.6%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .277 AVG .278 .375 OBP .394 .503 SLG .443 15 XBH 17 10 HR 4 32 RBI 25 36/22 K/BB 22/29 0 SB 2

