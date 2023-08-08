Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Padres.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .284 with 29 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Betts enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with two homers.
- Betts has had a hit in 81 of 106 games this season (76.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (24.5%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (25.5%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has an RBI in 44 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 61.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (21.7%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.314
|AVG
|.257
|.410
|OBP
|.361
|.660
|SLG
|.514
|32
|XBH
|29
|17
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|41
|40/30
|K/BB
|39/36
|3
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
