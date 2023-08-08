The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Padres.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .284 with 29 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 66 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with two homers.

Betts has had a hit in 81 of 106 games this season (76.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (24.5%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (25.5%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has an RBI in 44 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 61.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (21.7%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .314 AVG .257 .410 OBP .361 .660 SLG .514 32 XBH 29 17 HR 14 34 RBI 41 40/30 K/BB 39/36 3 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings