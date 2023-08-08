Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
  • In 51.2% of his 84 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 84 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 15 games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 29.8% of his games this year (25 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 41
.226 AVG .209
.283 OBP .260
.316 SLG .246
10 XBH 5
1 HR 0
10 RBI 6
20/10 K/BB 16/9
4 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 7.11 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
