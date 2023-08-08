Max Muncy -- batting .167 with a double, three home runs, 10 walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .194 with nine doubles, 27 home runs and 62 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has had a hit in 43 of 91 games this season (47.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.5%).
  • He has homered in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 91), and 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has driven home a run in 39 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 48
.214 AVG .176
.376 OBP .293
.503 SLG .459
16 XBH 20
13 HR 14
28 RBI 44
45/35 K/BB 61/27
0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.