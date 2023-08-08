Max Muncy -- batting .167 with a double, three home runs, 10 walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .194 with nine doubles, 27 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 43 of 91 games this season (47.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.5%).

He has homered in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 91), and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven home a run in 39 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 48 .214 AVG .176 .376 OBP .293 .503 SLG .459 16 XBH 20 13 HR 14 28 RBI 44 45/35 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings