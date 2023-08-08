Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- batting .167 with a double, three home runs, 10 walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .194 with nine doubles, 27 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 43 of 91 games this season (47.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.5%).
- He has homered in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 91), and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 39 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|48
|.214
|AVG
|.176
|.376
|OBP
|.293
|.503
|SLG
|.459
|16
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|44
|45/35
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
