On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.281 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in 43.4% of his 83 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.9% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 22.9% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this year (41.0%), including nine multi-run games (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 41
.236 AVG .250
.328 OBP .352
.500 SLG .435
14 XBH 12
7 HR 4
16 RBI 13
26/14 K/BB 23/16
1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 7.11 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.