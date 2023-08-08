Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.281 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 43.4% of his 83 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.9% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (41.0%), including nine multi-run games (10.8%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.236
|AVG
|.250
|.328
|OBP
|.352
|.500
|SLG
|.435
|14
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|26/14
|K/BB
|23/16
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 7.11 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
