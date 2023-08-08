On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.281 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 43.4% of his 83 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.9% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (41.0%), including nine multi-run games (10.8%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .236 AVG .250 .328 OBP .352 .500 SLG .435 14 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 26/14 K/BB 23/16 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings