On Tuesday, James Outman (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .259.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

In 10 games this year, he has homered (9.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has driven in a run in 28 games this season (27.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 of 103 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .268 AVG .251 .375 OBP .348 .416 SLG .458 12 XBH 18 4 HR 9 26 RBI 23 57/20 K/BB 66/24 10 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings