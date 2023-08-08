James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:29 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, James Outman (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .259.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (9.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Outman has driven in a run in 28 games this season (27.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 103 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.268
|AVG
|.251
|.375
|OBP
|.348
|.416
|SLG
|.458
|12
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|57/20
|K/BB
|66/24
|10
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pfaadt (0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
