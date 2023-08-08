Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .732 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 152 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.

In 78.4% of his 111 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (43.2%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (16.2%).

In 64.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 26 games with multiple runs (23.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .344 AVG .341 .404 OBP .434 .573 SLG .619 30 XBH 35 10 HR 13 34 RBI 46 43/22 K/BB 44/30 10 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings