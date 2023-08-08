Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .732 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 152 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- In 78.4% of his 111 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (43.2%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (16.2%).
- In 64.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 26 games with multiple runs (23.4%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.344
|AVG
|.341
|.404
|OBP
|.434
|.573
|SLG
|.619
|30
|XBH
|35
|10
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|46
|43/22
|K/BB
|44/30
|10
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
