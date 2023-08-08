Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .732 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has 152 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • In 78.4% of his 111 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (43.2%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (16.2%).
  • In 64.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 26 games with multiple runs (23.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 57
.344 AVG .341
.404 OBP .434
.573 SLG .619
30 XBH 35
10 HR 13
34 RBI 46
43/22 K/BB 44/30
10 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.