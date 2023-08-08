The Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46) will look to Mookie Betts, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Chase Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (8-6) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (8-6, 4.69 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-5, 7.11 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers will send Urias (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed three hits in five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, a 4.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.181 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Julio Urías vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.420) and 126 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 4-for-19 with a double and two RBI over six innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-5) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.

Pfaadt is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Pfaadt will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.