Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on August 8, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Corbin Carroll and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Chase Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Urías Stats
- The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Urias has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 6
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Julio Urías' player props with BetMGM.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 152 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .342/.420/.597 so far this year.
- Freeman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 29 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 75 RBI (118 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a .284/.384/.582 slash line on the season.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 14 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 108 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.
- He has a .280/.361/.526 slash line on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .283/.359/.496 on the year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.