You can see player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Corbin Carroll and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2 at Orioles Jul. 19 5.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Jul. 14 6.0 1 0 0 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 6.0 3 2 2 8 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 152 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.420/.597 so far this year.

Freeman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Padres Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 at Padres Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 29 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 75 RBI (118 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .284/.384/.582 slash line on the season.

Betts has picked up a hit in 14 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Padres Aug. 6 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 108 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He has a .280/.361/.526 slash line on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .283/.359/.496 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

