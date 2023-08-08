Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46) will visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) at Chase Field on Tuesday, August 8, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+135). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (8-6, 4.69 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-5, 7.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Dodgers and Diamondbacks matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 90 times and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 24-19 record (winning 55.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Dodgers went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+195) Max Muncy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+120) Will Smith 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -1000 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.