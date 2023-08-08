Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the first of a two-game series against Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 181 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .459.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (637 total).

The Dodgers are third in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).

The Dodgers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.69 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Urias has recorded eight quality starts this year.

Urias is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres W 8-2 Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres W 13-7 Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías Brandon Pfaadt 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Merrill Kelly 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Clayton Kershaw Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies - Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies - Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland

