Brandon Pfaadt gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first of a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last three games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time. Los Angeles' last seven games have finished above the point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 9.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 53-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.9% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 24-19 record (winning 55.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Los Angeles has played in 111 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-40-5).

The Dodgers are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 31-26 16-20 48-26 48-28 16-18

