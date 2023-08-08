Tuesday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 8.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (8-6, 4.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (0-5, 7.11 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers are undefeated against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Dodgers have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 24-19, a 55.8% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Los Angeles has scored 637 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule