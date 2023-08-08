David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
David Peralta -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Peralta has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has an RBI in 28 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 92 games (31.5%), including multiple runs twice.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.313
|OBP
|.305
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|11
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|20
|21/7
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
