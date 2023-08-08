At +2500 as of December 31, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 11-4-0 ATS last season.

Chargers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in ), and it allowed 346.1 yards per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.

When underdogs, Los Angeles had just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert had 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).

Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Eric Kendricks amassed 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +2000 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

